In lauding Matt Grocott’s opinion piece, it appears that Scott Abramson seems to be losing his touch. He claims that “The global warming activists have already taken away, or plan to take away our light bulbs, our gas stoves, our electric fans, our gasoline powered cars and trucks.” However, he forgot to mention even more misleading narratives from the right-wing media:
They are coming for your guns.
They want to take your pickup truck.
They want to rebuild your home.
They want to take away your meat and hamburgers.
They want to limit you to two beers per week.
What didn’t make the list were biggies like post-birth abortions, Trump actually won the election, and vaccines are killing millions of people, just to name a few.
I hope Mr. Abramson and Mr. Grocott will continue to enlighten us with their “perils” of wisdom.
