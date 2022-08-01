Editor,
Has anyone heard the expression “putting lipstick on a pig?” That is exactly what the city is looking to do. This is not the time to be wasting money on the San Mateo downtown Pedestrian Mall.
Permanently closing off B Street between First and Third avenues would be a big mistake. It is the only continuous street that connects businesses from Ninth Avenue all the way to Tilton Avenue.
A better option is to eliminate the parking there and allow through traffic. The city can then extend the sidewalks to accommodate tables and seating areas to create the cafe look, as was done on Burlingame Avenue. When special events are planned, the street can be easily closed off.
Between First and Third avenues, there are mostly vacant businesses and only dining options currently. This closure won’t help businesses attract customers or the landlords attract tenants. It would only attract food service businesses, eliminating the opportunity for other retail use. It would create a division between the new businesses like the development at Trag’s or at First Avenue and B Street
Has anyone looked at the sidewalks here? And in front of the movie theater? They are filthy and deteriorating. This alone is not conducive for the businesses or dining. Painting the street is not going to detract from this constant eyesore. It will still look the same with uneven tables and broken umbrellas and chairs.. This is not a pleasant dining experience. After six months of wear and tear, the paint will look like a bad graffiti job.
Reopen the streets now and let the businesses have an opportunity to thrive until a complete and well-thought-out plan has been established.
Dino Antoniazzi
San Mateo
