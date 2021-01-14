Editor,
Well, Matt Grocott had quite a day last Wednesday (“My experience Jan. 6” in the Jan. 12 edition of the Daily Journal). Ironically, his encounter with a violent protester provided him the opportunity to empathize with the scores of Congress members, senators and staffers who were threatened and brutalized by his fellow Trump supporters.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.