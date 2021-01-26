It isn’t often I feel the need to respond to readers who have sent letters to the paper about something I’ve written. However, after reading those that showed up following “My Experience,” there are a few which warrant a response.
First up is Jon Levinson. He wrote that, based on the headline, he expected to read about things that happened in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6. Sorry to disappoint you Jon but I was not there and, furthermore, the Daily Journal respectfully requested I consider not writing about national politics. I took that to mean anything that happened in our nation’s Capitol or the presidential election. Wanting to respect the request, I wasn’t even sure the piece I wrote would be acceptable. However, with the experience heavy on my heart, I felt strongly the need to write about it. Waiting another two weeks would have left the story stale and untimely.
Jon also suggested I read the constitution. He did not specify if he meant the United States Constitution or California’s. I think he meant the former. If so, please know this Jon: I have three copies. One is in my office, one in a book case in the living room and one in an old canvas attaché I carry with me wherever I go. Point is, I almost always have a copy handy and, yes, I’ve read it many times. I’ve also turned to it for reference hundreds, if not thousands of times. Additionally, in my library, I have nine or 10 books about the U.S. Constitution, plus a copy of the Federalist Papers. I’ve read them all and the latter I have studied in depth. Perhaps you could write once more and address which section or paragraph you think I should read again and why.
Next to address is Mike Aydelott. He wrote, “Ironically, his encounter with a violent protestor provided him with the opportunity to empathize with the scores of Congress members, senators and staffers who were threatened and brutalized by his fellow Trump supporters.”
Firstly Mike, I myself neither felt threatened, nor was I brutalized. The one who was brutalized was the innocent Asian woman who had been standing alone the whole afternoon, quietly and peacefully holding a small, hand-written sign and an equally small American flag. Why would my experience of coming to this woman’s aid and comfort after she was attacked cause me to empathize with those in Washington, D.C., whom you listed? To my knowledge, no one in Congress or their staff were “brutalized.”
Secondly, why do you assume all who acted out violently were supporters of President Trump? You and everyone in the mainstream media left out an important word: “alleged.” Yet, since Jan. 6, investigations by the FBI have allegedly shown that not all who promulgated violence and destruction were there to support President Trump. Quite the contrary. One theory is that they were there to do precisely what they did and had allegedly planned their attack weeks in advance.
You might also take note, Mike, I wrote nothing about the affiliations of the attacker in Los Gatos. If I were to follow your example or that of the media, I would have written that he was a Democrat or Biden supporter. The bumper stickers I saw on his car would lead one to believe that to be true but I did not mention it because it was not relevant. That man alone is responsible for his actions.
The last to receive a response are Mark Olbert and Seth Rosenblatt. It took both their heads to come up with the libelous words: “Matt Grocott thought about participating in domestic terrorism.” Where they came up with that ridiculous idea is beyond me. I did no such thing, but thank you Mark and Seth for tarnishing my reputation. Did you think couching it inside a question would somehow soften the blow? Nice. Very cheeky.
These two leave me to wonder if they know the meaning of the word “hypocrite?” They wrote, “We also noticed Matt did not criticize the actions of those terrorists or offer ... condolences to the law enforcement people who were injured or killed in the attack on the Capitol.” Mark and Seth, did you notice you didn’t either? You were too busy labeling me a domestic terrorist.
By the way, where was your co-authored letter to the editor offering condolences to the police officers attacked, injured or killed this past summer during the riots in Minneapolis, Portland or Seattle. I also saw nothing from either of you about the domestic terrorists who tore up those cities, destroying both private and public property. Perhaps you were in agreement with Nancy Pelosi who sloughed it off saying, “People will do what they do.” Yes, and let them eat cake.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(1) comment
Good job Matt. Way to go. And to think they wanted SMDJ to cancel your article. Thank you for exposing the hypocrisy and know you have a lot of fans who appreciate you standing up.
