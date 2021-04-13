Editor,

I received a call from a woman who found my credit card on a bench in Central Park. She didn’t give me her name or phone number, but gave me her location and said that, if I wasn’t in the area, she would cut the card up.

I don’t know who you are, but I just wanted to sincerely say “thank you for your honesty and integrity.”

Joe Simoni

San Mateo

Ray Fowler
Hello, Joe

Refreshing. How great to hear a story about an honest person AND thanks for being so gracious by publicly thanking that person for her honesty. Your letter is a reminder about how we should treat each other.

