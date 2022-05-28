Editor,
Can someone, anyone, please explain to me the purpose of the Second Amendment in this day in age?
I can certainly understand how, at the time of its writing, George Washington’s pleas to Congress for men and support in our effort to get out from under King George’s rule was certainly a most appropriate action ... in the late 1700s.
So, to safeguard and guarantee our citizenry’s ability to raise militias against tyrants, it was probably the wise thing to do — including this guarantee into our Constitution — at the time.
However, in 2022, when our country has an established Department of Defense, a Department of Homeland Security and an FBI (not to mention all of the other public agencies that are there to safeguard life), with their combined annual budgets of — what? — billions, if not trillions of dollars, how can it possibly be necessary to see the need for the Second Amendment’s “safeguards” in this day in age?
If the answer is: “We, the people, cannot ever be sure that this country won’t ‘turn upon us,’ and we must safeguard our right to self-defense.” Then, I gotta wonder: Why not abolish all of our “Government-provided defenses” and just return those tax dollars to the people and let them (and the markets) organize and determine how to defend our country?
But, I must speculate here: I’m not sure “the people” would do better.
And the thought of half of our 18-19 year-olds “bearing those arms” wouldn’t allow me much sleep.
John Petrovitz
South San Francisco
