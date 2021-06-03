Editor,
With reference to the Associated Press story, “State eyes shuttered malls and stores for new housing” in the June 1, 2021, Daily Journal, new housing sounds wonderful, to whom?
Yes the land is there, the property owners are willing to unload a “dead horse” and regain some lost money. But, who are the real winners and losers? The winners are the cities where the new housing will be constructed, and the losers are all the people in the areas because of the water shortage. Oh! We did not think of that, or did we and just don’t care? More housing is not what is needed because all the housing that had been and is being constructed are not rented to capacity.
It is time to stop lining the pockets of the contractors and cities and start figuring how we can get some of the water into California from up north. If there can be a gas pipeline, there can be a water pipeline too. This is all a ploy by the American Planning Association that is more than likely getting “paid off” to push this horrible ploy into action.
Affordable housing is only as good as the thought. What is really “affordable” housing? Low-income families can’t afford to rent a decent place to live so how are they going to afford to buy a home and make payments and “unaffordable” property taxes too? Start worrying where we are going to get the water for what we have now.
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
