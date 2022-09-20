Editor,
Ed Kahl's letter to the editor in the Sept. 14 Daily Journal is an epitome of uneducated, uninformed opinion. He states that "Democrats are a far greater authoritarian threat to our government than Republicans."
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Editor,
Ed Kahl’s letter to the editor in the Sept. 14 Daily Journal is an epitome of uneducated, uninformed opinion. He states that “Democrats are a far greater authoritarian threat to our government than Republicans.”
He seems to have forgotten that in 246 years of our democracy, only those claiming to be true red Republicans have assaulted the U.S. Capitol, attempting to find and hang members of Congress.
Mr. Kahl might try informing his opinion by a smattering of reading, starting with Peter Wehner’s 2021 article in The Atlantic titled “The GOP Is a Grave Threat to American Democracy” … or Zack Beauchamp’s 2021 article in Vox titled “Call it authoritarianism: The Republican Party has embraced an agenda that rigs the rules in their favor” ... or the July 6, 2018, article in Civics Nation titled “Propaganda of Authoritarianism: the GOP’s Threat to Liberal Democracy” ... or even as early as the 2018 clarion warning by Jeet Heer, published in The New Republic titled “The Republican Party, Not Trump, Is the Real Threat to American Democracy.”
Maybe Mr. Kahl doesn’t have access to Google? Perhaps he lost his library card? I wonder if Mr. Kahl is even aware that Fox News is licensed as entertainment exactly because it allows them to lie and not be held accountable?
No, no Mr. Kahl ... the very real threat to American democracy is the radical, Orban-loving, Putin-kowtowing GOP.
Larry Kistler
Belmont
