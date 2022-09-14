Editor,
Editor,
Democrats are a far greater authoritarian threat to our government than Republicans because they wield far more power to propagate their “message” in the press, media and education.
Democrats need only win the presidency, a majority in the house and 60 votes in the Senate to pack the Supreme Court, end the filibuster and give 5 million noncitizens the right to vote. We would then become a tyranny of the majority, which our founders fought mightily to avoid. As with all one party authoritarian governments the possibility of armed conflicts would increase as they did in 2021 with the Antifa riots that occupied many cities, killed 23 people and destroyed $2.7 billion in property with hardly a peep from leading Democrats. Democrats better hope they don’t get what they wish for. We can not maintain our freedoms without a viable two-party system of government.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(6) comments
Ed, what a load of bull! Please tell us which party was before, during and behind the insurrection and literal attack on our Capitol on 1/6. Please tell us which party has resolutely determined in many states to limit voters right to vote. Please tell us which party was behind the loading of right leaning justices on SCOTUS for the past number of years. Please tell us which party has lead the way to taking rights away from women to choose their own medical decisions and rights they have enjoyed for over 50 years. Please tell us the party of the person who took top secret documents to his private residence and held them for anyone to see for 18 months. Please tell us which party is now proposing defunding the FBI for doing their jobs.
Finally, Ed, news flash. Majority rule is a basic tenant of our democracy. It is the very reason we have elections. The tyranny of minority rule is what is giving us more threats to our democracy now than since the early days of our country's foundation.
Hello, Rel
I don't belong to a political party, and the sentiment in your post is largely the reason I reject your party. To be fair, the return volley from the right re: your party destroying the middle class, pushing equality aside for equity, substituting orientation for education, defunding the police, assaulting the First Amendment, changing our country into a socialist state, etc. can be just as tiresome and a reason to not join the other party.
It appears your criticism of the Republican Party is directed at Trump followers or those described as "MAGA Republicans" by the president in a recent speech to the nation. He believes MAGA Republicans (Trump followers) make up a minority of the Republican Party. While that portion of the president's speech IMO was not as divisive as some on the right claimed... the speech missed a chance to unify.
I am not a Trump follower, however, I did like the border more secure, energy independence, changes to the criminal justice system, junking the Iran nuclear deal, crushing ISIS, moving peace in the Middle East forward, and making our military stronger. You can support those policies without being a Trump follower.
The president differentiated between Republicans and MAGA Republicans (Trump followers). Do you agree there is a difference?
Sure, I can agree President Biden's speech had to do with the extreme faction of the Republican Party which has taken over most of the main functions of the party. We can agree to disagree with policy differences and outcomes. However, my note here has to do with Ed's LTE and the tenure of his conclusion.
Mr. Kahl,
I am sorry to inform you but there was a two-party system of government until Trump highjacked the gullible people of the Republican party and made it the Trump party of conspiracies, lies and divisiveness.
Taffy - are you sure you didn't confuse the President's names. I believe you meant Biden instead of Trump.
Good morning Ed. On your letter, I see that poor
Thomas Webster the ex NYPD officer got ten years for assault on Jan 6. Imagine how his family feels to learn that he was actually a BLM agent or worse yet an Antifa stooge.
I really sympathize with the family.
