Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Editor,
Ed Kahl’s Sept. 14 letter in the Daily Journal reads more like a fever-dream than a reasoned argument. By contrast:
1). Who is the greater threat? Democrats have not threatened riots, blood in the streets, or are headed by a leader who likely incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Also, Secretary Clinton conceded her loss, something that TFG has yet to do.
2). He talks about a 60-vote Democratic majority, which is not mathematically likely or possible in 2022 or 2024.
3). If it transpired, ending the filibuster and/or amending the Electoral College, extending voting to “illegal immigrants” is absurd. Voting is limited to citizens. That would require a constitutional amendment for which there is no appetite or call.
4). Democrat’s control of the media? The metrics don’t support this assertion. The most watched cable network is Fox. Add to that other right-wing and alt-right news sites, the mathematical factors favor the right’s point of view.
5). CNN, which ranks second, is reorganizing in a manner not at all favorable to the liberal-democratic point of view.
6). MSNBC, which can be classified as liberal leaning, has the smallest viewership.
7). If one adds in The New York Times and Washington Post, the papers of record, they do not have the widest readership. That would be outfits like Sinclair, which has a decidedly right-wing approach.
8). Most of the population is not completely politically engaged; neither watching cable, or network news nor subscribing to newspapers.
T. D’Afflisio
Burlingame
