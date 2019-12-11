Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Global warming and its history” by Ed Kahl in the Dec. 6 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Ed Kahl offers us a lesson in recognizing misinformation. First, he gets his facts wrong — CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere, an order of magnitude more than he states. Next, he thinks that small quantities of a substance can’t be harmful. Although CO2 is just 400 parts per million of the atmosphere, federal water standards target lead levels below 0.015 parts per million. Kahl claims that the current solar magnetic cycle warming is causing CO2 to degas from the oceans, and yet the concentration of CO2 is increasing in the oceans. The warming effects of increasing greenhouse gases are an order of magnitude larger than the effects of increasing solar radiance. Grapes are grown today in both England and Scotland.
Thanks for publishing Ed Kahl’s letter. We all need more practice identifying misinformation. Maybe Mr. Kahl can next explain to us how thousands of scientists have shown the Earth is flat?
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
