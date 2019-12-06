Editor,
Blaming man’s CO2 emissions for climate change is simplistic and outdated. Solar physicists at CERN, or the European Organization for Nuclear Research, have shown conclusively how the Earth’s naturally cooling and warming cycles are caused by changes in the sun’s magnetic cycles. When they’re at a maximum (lots of sun spots) it causes less cloud cover which warms the Earth and degases CO2 from the ocean. When the cycle switches back to a solar minimum (fewer sun spots), it causes more cloud cover which cools the Earth and reabsorbs CO2 into the ocean.
We’ve had eight warming and nine cooling cycles since a 1 mile-thick ice sheet melted 10,000 years ago. Each cycle lasted about 550 years and occurred in sync with the sun’s maximum and minimum magnetic cycles. We’re currently in the Modern Warming. Prior warming cycles were the Medieval Warming about 1,000 years ago and the Roman Warming about 2,000 years ago. Both opened a northwest passage and allowed farming in Greenland and growing grapes in England — neither of which can be done in today’s warming.
The last cooling cycle was the Little Ice Age that ended in 1850. It was caused by the Maunder solar minimum and was the coldest minimum in the last 8,000 years. Millions of people died during it.
While man’s emissions have some warming effect, it’s the opinion of thousands of scientists that the sun’s forces overwhelm the impact of man’s annual addition of 1.5% to a trace gas (CO2) that’s just .004% of the atmosphere.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
