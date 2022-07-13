Editor,
I am writing this with concern for all residents and those on Nextdoor, who are frustrated and fed up with the filth and lack of response from the store managers to have the exterior areas, stairways, escalators and interior of the Millbrae Safeway store cleaned.
We have requested to speak with store managers who make us wait long periods of time prior to showing up or not at all.
Telephone calls to Safeway Inc. have also been no help. All Safeway personnel say they will take care of our complaints but still nothing gets done.
Trader Joe’s doesn’t carry all the items that people shop for at Safeway.
The Lunardi’s Market is a fantastic store but with the price of gas and inconvenience of having to travel there for the same items, it just isn’t right. What I don’t understand is why would any food establishment not want to have sanitary conditions inside as well as outside.
My wife and I have been in many other Safeway stores in San Mateo County and none of which are in such unsanitary conditions as the Millbrae store. It appears that “unsanitary conditions” are the normal in Millbrae, just walk upland down Broadway some time and see the filthy sidewalks and animal excretion on the sidewalks and buildings.
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
