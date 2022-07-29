Editor,
Loved the column by Jon Mays in the July 22 edition of the Daily Journal. Nicely written. I enjoyed the story of your home and especially the way you related your care to restore it.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Editor,
Loved the column by Jon Mays in the July 22 edition of the Daily Journal. Nicely written. I enjoyed the story of your home and especially the way you related your care to restore it.
Reminded me of the can-do attitude of my family and of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, house I grew up in. Built in 1880. As opposed to your little house, though, Mom and Dad kept updating it, adding indoor plumbing facilities, etc. and my mom laid the concrete basement flooring by herself to replace the bare dirt floor.
Mom grew up on a farm in a family of 16 children, and they didn’t have any amenities in her childhood home that my grandfather constructed himself. No indoor plumbing whatsoever, no electricity. Just one central wood-burning stove to heat the dining room/living room and an outdoor windmill to pump water from the well.
Mom was very self-reliant and would take on any task. She passed away five years ago at the age of 95; born in 1922. I consider it a great privilege to have parents in that generation. Your story brought back many memories of home repair projects.
Ruth Schueler
Foster City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.