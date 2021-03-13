Editor,
Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry should serve as a substantial corrective to America’s current infatuation with the British monarchy. Monarchy is oppressive not only to its “subjects,” but to its own royal family. It was made clear that royals, like the ancient Greek Medea, will not hesitate to destroy their own children if they step out of line.
What stood out from the interview was the level of sleight-of-hand necessary to maintain “the institution.” Monarchies want to project the sense that the royal bloodline is superior to that of ordinary people and all is well because of that.
But British monarchs, even today, live in constant fear that their dirty laundry racism, sexism, colonialism and just plain pettiness — will be exposed.
It is people like Meghan and Harry who educate themselves and disavow monarchy who end up occupying the real moral and political high ground. Monarchy is not a system based on good faith and good achievement, but on secrecy, intimidation and bribery.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
