Editor,
Rudy Espinoza Murray’s June 16 guest perspective “Moving beyond performative allyship” was a brilliant light in the dark landscape that has been our political dialogue. Rather than spout opinions or complain against others who dissent, Mr. Espinoza Murray took action, engaging other leaders and, together, they created the Equity Endorsement Pledge — a pledge for past and current officials to consider underrepresented candidates before making endorsements.
This is a positive development that can help bring diverse voices in our body politic and better reflect the communities they live in. Kudos to this coalition for bringing constructive improvement to the civic landscape.
Ruth Schueler
Foster City
