Editor,
Mr. Espinoza Murray needs to widen his vision and look at the Redwood City Council (“Moving beyond performative allyship” in the June 16 edition of the Daily Journal). There he would see five women, a Black, an Asian, two Latinas, and two members of the LBGTQ community. Now I’m an old, bald, white, Jewish guy. Should I adopt Mr. Espinoza Murray’s perspective that I’m not represented because there is nobody that looks like me on the council?
The idea that an individual can only be represented by someone who looks like them is repugnant and dangerous. If we start endorsing and voting for people based on their skin color and pronouns, and not on their qualifications, we will not be giving our communities the best opportunity to be successful.
Mr. Espinoza Murray probably sees his actions as promoting inclusivity, but in actuality it is more divisive. He is putting every group into their own box and saying that only someone from their box can adequately represent them. As a country we are becoming more ideologically polarized and this approach only worsens this situation.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.