Editor,
Mr. Howard’s letter to the editor “Another misguided vision” in response to Mr. Espinoza’s guest perspective in the June 18 edition was presumptuous and disrespectful. He first cites the district election he vehemently opposed as proof that change is not required and then vulgarly projects his self-image to draw a cynical and moot point. The cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy he expressed are perplexing, to say the least.
What Mr. Howard suggests is problematic because he relies on opinion rather than fact. First, no one is saying that ideal representation can only come from a specific parameter. What Mr. Espinoza said is that successful institutions are those that embrace and promote diversity.
Second, this is not divisive. What might be more divisive is the current standard of etiquette that inadvertently, without any malice, produces a harmful outcome for people from historically marginalized communities.
Nevertheless, I can make allowance and forgive Mr. Howard. However, I invite him to consider that the people who advocate and ask for mere courtesy to change a standard of etiquette so that everyone has a fair opportunity are not asking for much other than a kind gesture.
Ray Larios
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.