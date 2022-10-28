Maurice Goodman, a resident of Millbrae, is a purpose-driven, accountability-focused leader who dedicates his life to public service. Maurice is on the ballot for City Council and is the best candidate for District 4. He is uniquely qualified to address the issues that matter to residents.
Safety emerged as a top concern at the Oct. 12 candidate forum. Maurice creates solutions for complex safety issues by building community and consensus across agencies and the people they serve. As the executive director of a nonprofit, he works with the San Francisco Police. As a San Mateo County College Board Trustee, he provides oversight of the training of the majority of San Mateo County officers. Maurice has firsthand insights and bridges perspectives. He has a degree in criminal justice and clerked in the Superior Court. He is the father of a police officer in San Mateo County.
Development, inclusion and social equity are important issues. Maurice has business, housing development and education leadership experience, from serving as the president and member of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board to volunteering for the Boys & Girls Clubs, Design Tech High School, Red Cross, Lions Club and NAACP. Maurice’s focus on social, gender and economic equity will benefit everyone.
San Mateo County Sheriff-elect and Chief of Millbrae Police Services Christina Corpus endorsed Maurice for council: “Mr. Goodman is exactly what the city council and residents need. He encompasses the character and moral values that will elevate and represent the residents of Millbrae well.”
