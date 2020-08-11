Editor,
How effective are face coverings? If you are following instructions from San Mateo County, face coverings may be more harmful than beneficial. Our county health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, enacted an order that requires each person engaged in recreational activities to bring a face covering and wear it when it’s difficult to maintain social distancing.
Each person should “carry the face covering in a readily accessible location, such as around the person’s neck or in a pocket, for such use.” For a mask to be even remotely effective, it has to be worn correctly. Dr. Morrow’s instruction goes against everything we’ve been told about mask effectiveness from Fauci and the CDC. From the CDC: “Don’t put the mask around your neck or up on your forehead. Don’t touch the mask, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.”
Touching your face mask with unclean hands may transfer the virus (if you happen upon it) to the exact area you don’t want it ... your face. At this point, with all the conflicting instructions, contradictory requirements, and general misinformation, it is becoming evident that masks belong in the theater of security, like taking your shoes off at TSA. In time, we may be offered COVID-pre, like TSA-pre, where, for a fee, we can bypass all the needless and useless government orders. Or, maybe people will come to their senses and realize even government officials know masks are just for show ... nah, COVID-pre it is.
Aiden Mendoza
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.