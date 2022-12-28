Editor,
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’ s scientific breakthrough on nuclear fusion “ignition” on Dec. 5, 2022, is man’s greatest scientific discovery to date. That man has harnessed the power of the Sun so soon was both unexpected and mind boggling. Nuclear fusion has no emissions, toxic waste or risk of nuclear proliferation. It will lead to an enormous increase in world living standards with inexpensive energy because energy is bedded in the cost of every product and service.
