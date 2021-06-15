Editor,
The writers of the guest perspective piece on “Black lives” are described as part of an “Accountability Coalition,” but they seem interested in accountability and blame only for people in uniforms.
You can cherry pick all of the statistics you want to, but the fact remains that almost anyone, regardless of race, who cooperates with police has no chance of being killed.
The writers use the recent death of Roger Allen in Daly City as an example of a “sobering reminder” of how Black people in our county are at risk of being shot by police. In fact, Mr. Allen was shot after he allegedly picked up a replica pistol, refused to drop it, and wrestled with an officer who tried to take it from him. I have seen a photo of the gun and it looks exactly like a Glock handgun.
The current obsession with race in our culture is filling a giant space where common sense and personal responsibility used to be. If you want your life to matter, don’t throw it away.
Cory Roay
Belmont
