Editor,

Imagine we can peek into every house in Silicon Valley during quarantine. What will you see? With the rising popularity of zoom classes, seminars, and gatherings, we are all sitting in front of our computers. Hunched back, tilted head, and increased fatigue are all placing stress on us.

Prolonged times hunched over on a laptop can lead to serious health problems — misaligned spine, back or shoulder pain, and breathing difficulties. Slowly and surely, we’re destroying our bodies.

Because of this, staying relatively fit has become very important during these times. Taking just a simple walk could give your body a break. Even just straightening your back when doing work could greatly improve your posture.

Stay home. Stay safe. Stay active.

Check your posture today!

Henry Huang

Los Altos Hills

