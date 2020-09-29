Editor,
I started skating when I was 35 years old. I had returned to school and was working full time but something was missing. When I put on a pair of skates, I knew that I had found that missing piece. Now, after almost 30 years, my friends are skaters, I create costumes for competitive skaters, and I’m a board member of the Peninsula Skating Club. My world revolves around my love of skating.
In 2016, we lost the Belmont Iceland. In 2020, we’ve now lost the Ice Oasis in Redwood City (“Future of ice rink unclear” in the Sept. 12-13 edition of the Daily Journal). The population on the Peninsula has exploded and even though the popularity of skating rises, we are losing ice surfaces. Skating teaches our young people to work hard and to accept winning and losing in a graceful way. It teaches them how to work toward goals with perseverance and determination. It teaches them to not give up. I’ve seen youngsters grow up to become incredibly successful people because of what skating taught them. When we lose rinks, we lose so much more than just a fun afternoon.
Ice rinks support surrounding businesses. After a skating session at the Ice Oasis, my group of friends would often eat at a nearby restaurant or have pastries at the shop next door. I’d shop for groceries at the store down the street. Competitions would bring hordes of people that frequented all of those places. Please help support ice rinks on the Peninsula. Their value is immeasurable.
Linda Price
Redwood City
