Editor,
Does anyone wonder what your electric utility bill will amount to once you have electrified your home?
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Does anyone wonder what your electric utility bill will amount to once you have electrified your home?
The 350 Silicon Valley organization sponsored an electrification and potential savings agenda at the San Mateo main library May 9. On the agenda were representatives from the Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC), Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) and various homeowners who had already electrified their homes or were going to. The BDC presenter painted a wholesome picture of total electrification while needlessly bashing the benefits of natural gas as a heating source. Exaggeration cannot describe the over-the-top benefits of electrification pushed by BDC. PCE’s representative was factual and professional. She clearly laid out the slew of rebates and financing options that are or will be available that may make electrification a viable option.
The presenting homeowners extolled the virtues of their electrification projects and seemed to base their PG&E utility bill reduction to less than $10 per month on the assumption that the solar systems that they now own, or lease, are free. Not one mentioned that their solar cost must be included in the aggregate life-cycle cost of electrification.
First costs, including solar systems, panel modification, appliance purchases and installation are just the beginning. Before anyone considers electrification based on a smooth sales job by stakeholders, long-term utility costs must be included in your calculations lest you will be in for a big financial surprise down the line.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.