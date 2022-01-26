Editor,
In a Jan. 24, 2022, Daily Journal guest column, former politico Mark Olbert condescendingly attacks citizens who exercise their free speech rights and praise local elected officials, like the San Carlos City Council, who stand up to power-grabs originated by legislators like state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco.
Assemblymembers and senators, plus Gov. Newsom, last year enacted Senate bills 9 and 10 — eliminating local zoning control of the nature of development on single family properties. Potentially decimating our residential neighborhoods’ character – and neither requiring, nor funding much-needed affordable housing as part of the alternative construction.
Also on Jan. 24, a Daily Journal front page story reports on state representatives’ frustrations with budget limits, originated by a monumental taxpayer-initiated and voter-approved state constitutional amendment called the Gann Amendment.
Not surprisingly, in that coverage, Wiener is quoted as saying the Gann limit is “just a terrible constitutional provision and I hope that we can at some point get rid of it.”
In the news article, Wiener and other state legislators support use of available surplus funds for many things, but no one mentions funding affordable housing development.
To his credit, Wiener does support priority funding of improvements to mitigate rising sea levels.
COVID effectively deters citizens circulating petitions proposing new ballot measures.
Therefore, it’s even more important to support and encourage mayors and councilmembers and candidates who defend us from state bulldozers in our neighborhoods.
Acquiescence represents tacit approval.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.