Editor,

In a Jan. 24, 2022, Daily Journal guest column, former politico Mark Olbert condescendingly attacks citizens who exercise their free speech rights and praise local elected officials, like the San Carlos City Council, who stand up to power-grabs originated by legislators like state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco.

Assemblymembers and senators, plus Gov. Newsom, last year enacted Senate bills 9 and 10 — eliminating local zoning control of the nature of development on single family properties. Potentially decimating our residential neighborhoods’ character – and neither requiring, nor funding much-needed affordable housing as part of the alternative construction.

Also on Jan. 24, a Daily Journal front page story reports on state representatives’ frustrations with budget limits, originated by a monumental taxpayer-initiated and voter-approved state constitutional amendment called the Gann Amendment.

Not surprisingly, in that coverage, Wiener is quoted as saying the Gann limit is “just a terrible constitutional provision and I hope that we can at some point get rid of it.”

In the news article, Wiener and other state legislators support use of available surplus funds for many things, but no one mentions funding affordable housing development.

To his credit, Wiener does support priority funding of improvements to mitigate rising sea levels.

COVID effectively deters citizens circulating petitions proposing new ballot measures.

Therefore, it’s even more important to support and encourage mayors and councilmembers and candidates who defend us from state bulldozers in our neighborhoods.

Acquiescence represents tacit approval.

Doug Handerson

San Mateo

