Sue Lempert’s column “Math, math, math” of May 17 is right on the mark.
The state Board of Education is doing a disservice to all by attempting to pull back on algebra in middle school, deferring it to high school. It should be mandatory, not optional in eighth grade.
Just because something is hard doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it.
It is a national embarrassment that the United States is near the bottom of all industrial countries in mathematics
President Kennedy, when discussing NASA and the goal of putting a man on the moon said, “We choose to do this not because it is easy but because it is hard.”
What would our society be like if early on, people did not go forward on important thoughts and ideas if it seemed too hard.
Kevin O’Brien
San Mateo
