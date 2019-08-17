Editor,
The New York Times and other media outlets mention Prince Andrew and President Donald Trump among others consorting with Jeffrey Epstein. However, by convenient omission they failed to observe that President Bill Clinton traveled 29 times or more on the “Lolita Express” with Epstein. There was no astonishment to what was discernible to many of us here in the hinterland that Epstein would conveniently be silenced. With Epstein’s death, numerous prominent men along with their wives are breathing easier today.
Tony Favero
Half Moon Bay
