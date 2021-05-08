Editor,
I think we all remember that morning last September, when the Bay Area sky glowed orange. At the community health center where I work, I watched ash settle on the shoulders of our patients as they got their temperature checked before entering the clinic.
That apocalyptic day caused a quick spasm of political recognition of the toll of climate change and environmental destruction. But when the time came to turn words into action, our leaders failed to protect the wellbeing of our most vulnerable communities.
I am writing to share my disappointment that state senators Eggman, Hertzberg and Hueso did not vote “Yes” on Senate Bill 467 — the “dirty drilling bill.” The bill would have created safety zones between our communities and toxic oil and gas sites.
Our communities’ health is threatened by the pollution being spread by oil and gas companies. Living in a heavily polluted neighborhood near an oil or gas well increases the risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses, and 92% of Californians living in those neighborhoods are people of color. Especially during a pandemic that has only worsened health disparities, it is unacceptable that our Senators failed to put the needs of people and the planet over the profits of oil companies.
Next time we have an opportunity like SB 467, we must insist that our leaders do better.
Zoe Mahony
Los Altos
The letter writer is a member of the DayenuCircle at The Orchard, a hub of Jewish climate action in Silicon Valley.
