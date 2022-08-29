Mr. Braunstein’s recent guest perspective about the PROS plan says, “the city had lost a great opportunity to bring these two groups [environmental groups/walkers and bikers] together.” As someone who has attended the Belmont Parks and Recreation and PROS meetings on this topic over the past 18 months, I don’t believe there truly is such a division.
The only real division is between a handful of people, who live on the ridge above Waterdog, and the rest of the community. While that small group would like to have Waterdog as their own personal backyard, to the exclusion of others, the vast majority of the community wants Waterdog to remain open to the multi-use recreation it has successfully hosted for three decades.
There were a few commenters who voiced a concern that there is an issue with bikes potentially colliding with hikers (though there is no evidence there have actually been any such collisions), the PROS process did address the topic: The PROS plan contains several recommendations, such as implementing “calming features” to bring speeds down and reduce potential conflict. The plan’s emphasis on safety is something all trail users can agree on.
The handful of people who oppose the plan are the same ones who tried to get the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course closed (their houses are between Waterdog and the course). As in that case, they do not bargain in good faith, and are not interested in compromise. Let’s move past their insincere arguments and approve the PROS plan.
