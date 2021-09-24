Editor,
The correct answer to people’s demands for their rights, especially when it comes to the virus, is simple. Everyone has the right to do as they please if they understand and except the consequences that follow that action. Every action has a reaction, and we need to accept the fact that what we do can affects others, so our rights are only free if they don’t harm others. Millions are dying.
No one has the claim to a right that will harm someone else just because they think it’s their right. It’s simple if you want the right to go anywhere where other groups of people are getting vaccinated. Stop questioning your rights on this subject and come together with the science and your fellow Americans and help us all end this awful pandemic.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
