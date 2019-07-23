Editor,
I am responding to Desmond Tuck comments in “The Daily Journal” for the weekend of July 20-21. In his letter, Mr. Tuck accuses Rep. Ilhan Omar of being a disloyal immigrant. I quote Desmond, “Disloyal immigrants like the smirking Rep. Ilhan Omar, who want to make this country consistent with their bigoted world views, will never see it any other way.”
Originally from South Africa, Mr. Tuck states he left South Africa in anticipation of the “transition to majority rule.” What you really mean is that the end of apartheid (segregation) was coming and you had a problem with that. South African blacks, the majority population in the country, were going to rule, which explains why you fled South Africa to the United States.
Now you criticize a congresswoman of color, whose life maybe threatened due to the incendiary rhetoric of a racist president.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
