When I emigrated from my country of birth, South Africa, 41 years ago, I saw the United States as the greatest country in the world where democracy and freedom gave rise to a lifestyle I believed I was entitled to. I still do.
Unlike many others, in 1978, I saw that South Africa’s anticipated transition to majority rule would ultimately destroy the country. Sadly, this has happened.
In spite of its many imperfections, hundreds of millions want to live in this country and take great risks to do it. Disloyal immigrants like the smirking Rep. Ilhan Omar, who want to make this country consistent with their bigoted world views, will never see it any other way. Our electoral system allowed her to try change the United States legally. The same system that gave her that opportunity will surely weed her out at the next election.
Desmond Tuck
San Mateo
