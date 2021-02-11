Editor,
Regarding the Jan. 30 article on the Peninsula interchange, written by Curtis Driscoll, I was surprised to see that Mr. Driscoll did not cover the issues from the Burlingame area that were quite vocal on the Zoom community call. Does he work for the city of San Mateo?
While acknowledging long-standing issues with the Poplar exit, I am struck by the tunnel vision being exhibited in the project. There are more driveways affected off Peninsula Avenue than off Poplar Avenue between Highway 101 and El Camino Real but this has not been discussed. There are also more side streets off Peninsula that will be impacted by cut-through traffic.
The existing two alternatives will require the taking and eliminating of up to 25 small businesses and an affordable housing complex along Amphlett Boulevard, costing more than $25 million in eminent domain costs at the low end, in addition to eliminating jobs and lower-cost housing from our area. The cost-benefit to this is questionable and appears to be “full-steam ahead” and attempting to silence the inconvenient pushback.
An alternative has been suggested to put the exit/entrance ramps on the freeway side of the sound wall, eliminating the need to take any of these businesses or homes. The San Mateo city response on the call was clear — they don’t want to hear or consider anything other than their own voices. Perhaps Mr. Driscoll can write an article about this?
Lynn Feeney
Burlingame
