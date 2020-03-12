Editor,
Once again, when confronted with a difficult situation, this president blames Barack Obama.
Trump recently met with leaders in the airline to discuss the coronavirus. During the meeting, he stated that the former president had implemented government regulations regarding testing kits that was making it very difficult to produce enough units for our medical personnel to conduct exams. He then went on to claim that he had removed those restrictions. Like most things that the president says, this claim was an absolute lie.
Obama’s administration had looked at restricting testing kits that were not FDA approved, but never enacted any legislation whatsoever. Best advice in dealing with this new virus?
Ignore anything that Trump says.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.