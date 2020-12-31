Editor,
Why do you allow Grocott to keep throwing falsehoods? Many readers have written letters about this, more than 59 court cases throughout the country. Even the Trump TV channels had to go on record stating they have no proof of fraud.
In his piece “Oh, what a relief it is” on Dec. 29, 2020, again he stated his lack of understanding of the world and what it takes to be a superpower. The United States, throughout history has helped countries around the world for many different reasons. Today, China and Russia are funding projects throughout the world, in Africa, Latin America and other regions of the world. Should the United States withdraw from the world?
Lastly, in the last paragraph of his diatribe he stated “the one guy who represents a majority of Americans” in reference to Trump. Let me share a few figures. Total population of United States, 330 million, voting population as of 2018: 233 million. Number of voters in 2020: 159 million. Votes for Biden: 81 million, votes for Trump: 74 million. Votes for others: 4 million. This shows Trump got 22% of the total population and 32% of the voting population. Biden got 25% of the total population and 35% of the voting population. Let’s add that 22% of the total population did not vote at all, or 32% of the voting population. So, the guy that represents 22% of the U.S. population would be the correct statement.
Bill Surraco
Redwood City
