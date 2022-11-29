On Saturday, Dec. 3, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, along with the law enforcement departments from Redwood City and Belmont, the city of San Carlos and Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback, will be sponsoring an anonymous gun buyback. The event will be held at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos. The buyback hours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees must transport their firearms unloaded and in the trunk of their vehicles.
Those bringing in nonfunctioning firearms will be paid $50, $100 for handguns and rifles and $200 for assault weapons and “ghost guns” as classified in the state of California.
Recent statistics have shown that the majority of gun-related deaths in the county are a result of suicide. It is our hope that these buybacks — that, to date, have resulted in over 2,000 firearms turned in — will help reduce the scourge of gun deaths in our communities.
The letter writers are with Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback.
