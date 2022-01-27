Editor,
Immense gratitude to the Rev. Penny Nixon and Pastor Marlyn Bussey, from our beautifully diverse community at the Peninsula Jewish Community Center in Foster City.
We read your letter to the editor in the San Mateo Daily Journal and were moved beyond words — by your understanding, compassion and courage to publicly call out the heinous act of Antisemitism in Colleyville, Texas.
The hostage taking at Congregation Beth Israel was another expression of our collective, Jewish worst nightmare. It also represented the worst nightmare of Christian congregations, Muslim mosque communities, Buddhist monasteries and communities of diverse faiths. We live in an America now where the unthinkable has become far more imaginable, especially for Jews, people of color, communities of faith, the LGBTQ+ community, and those identified as “other.”
Thank you for standing with us in solidarity and bringing the weight of your congregations to bear in your admonishment of hate. That you see the Jewish community’s hurt and offer the comfort of friendship is a miraculous outcome from a despicable act.
Antisemitism, racism, religious intolerance and xenophobia in all forms can’t flourish if every single one of us has the courage to do what you did — take a stand that hate has no place in our hearts, homes and communities. You are defending loving, connected community and we are grateful to you.
L’ Shalom (In Peace) from your PJCC friends.
Fred Weiner
Interim CEO/CFO, Peninsula Jewish Community Center, on behalf of the center’s staff community.
Foster City
