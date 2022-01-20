Editor,
We are writing to you to express our solidarity with you and support for you and your entire community after the harrowing events at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, this past weekend. Most of us in Christian churches may neither be able to fully understand the depth of trauma experienced by witnessing this event live over an 11-hour period nor the historic wounds opened by an event like this, while some of us remember too well the trauma of Charleston, South Carolina. Being attacked as a result of being welcoming is the deepest type of betrayal. We must, however, recognize, name and work against antisemitism and racial hatred in all its forms.
While we may not have experienced the desecration of our sacred spaces, or face ongoing threats to our houses of worship, we can imagine what it might feel like to have our own houses of faith attacked. We are heartbroken and outraged with you that your places of worship, your sanctuaries, do not feel safe. Though tragedy was averted in Texas, due to the active shooter training the rabbi and synagogue had undergone, we all know it could have had a different, unthinkable ending. We ask along with you, what has our world come to that rabbis, and teachers, need active shooter training and that synagogues can no longer offer a welcome through the front doors of their sanctuary, and that their general budgets must now include armed guards and security services? What has our nation and society come to that, in the experience of many, attending their house of worship is an act of courage?
We see your trauma. When you hurt, we hurt. We are with you.
With love and respect.
The Rev. Penny Nixon
Senior minister, Congregational Church of San Mateo
Marlyn Bussey
Pastor, St. James AME Zion Church, San Mateo
