I hope April 20 letter writer Clayton Rich, who believes “government is the problem,” has no problem exiting his driveway into a “government funded” public street, or a “government funded” freeway; or perhaps he or his family has a problem with medical bills paid for by “government funded” Medicare; or if he has a problem with education from elementary to university level that is entirely or partially “government funded"; or maybe he would prefer not to have the U.S. military protect our country, which is “government funded.” Living without a functioning government is called anarchy, which one learns about in a civics class in a “government funded” school.
Marcyl Seidscher
San Mateo
