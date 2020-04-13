Editor,
I grew up volunteering with Samaritan House, so when COVID-19 shut things down in my life a few weeks ago I showed up to help Ruby in the Pantry.
It’s important to me that our more vulnerable volunteers stay home and healthy. But it’s also important to me that Samaritan House clients — who will suffer more than most in this crisis — get what they need to stay safe too.
In the pantry, we’re changing protocol, prepacking bags and boxes, and keeping more distance than usual. When perishable donations from company cafeterias appeared last week, we passed out brie and fancy snacks to people who could really use a grin. When we ran short of something, we stuck with Ruby’s philosophy: make ‘em happy, and give it with love. We replaced packages of rice with quinoa and did our best to make sure nobody went home without enough to get by.
Trying to be fair and efficient while getting people what they need is overwhelming. When we have clients without access to an oven, a can opener or a microwave, we have to get creative. And when we’re trying to communicate to clients in four different languages, we smile, point, and eventually figure it out.
But I think nearly everyone is struggling right now. And I am lucky, because I get to do the one thing that can hold me together — send people home with a wave, good wishes and a bundle of groceries.
Samaritan House is using all its resources to help people, so I encourage everyone reading this to contribute whatever they can spare to keep our efforts going. Give it with love.
Vicky Stein
Hillsborough
