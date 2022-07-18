Editor,
The Electoral College is not only unfair to the millions of voters whose votes don’t matter because they are cast in heavily partisan states, it’s also dangerous. In the last election, Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes. Yet because of our arcane Electoral College system, the election came down to much, smaller margins in just a handful of swing states. Those margins were small enough to tempt Donald Trump to try throwing the election through the shenanigans now being investigated by the House Select Committee and the Justice Department.
By reducing the margin of victory to such small numbers, the Electoral College makes our presidential elections much more vulnerable to tampering — just one more reason among many that we should get rid of it.
David Mazel
Bishop, CA
