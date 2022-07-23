David Mazel’s comment on the abolition of Electoral College is dead on. It is a hopelessly outdated system, and is allowed only because some aspects of the American system just get jammed for no reason, like weights and measurements, for example. (Only Burma and the United States use these).
The standard argument about the Electoral College being allowed to exist because smaller states should be given due weight is not a valid one. Smaller states have equal representation in the Senate: two seats for each, big or small. That is covered.
What is wrong about Electoral College is that it is an outdated system, which was relevant only when the United States was opening up the frontier. A new state, like say Indiana, probably would have had fewer people than a suburb of crowded New York.
Now the country is one unified entity, and fully developed. The ability of a unified people to elect their president is now restricted by the Electoral College. States elect governors, people elect a president. States do not elect a president. People elect a president.
