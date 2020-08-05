Editor,
Exactly one year ago this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the massive Chevron oil spill that leaked more than 900,000 gallons. He promised greater oversight of oil production, and said that he “want[ed] to focus not just on demand, but supply.”
But despite these comments and an article he wrote during this campaign for governor pledging to oppose fracking, his actions speak louder than his words. He has broken his climate promises and enough is enough.
Gavin Newsom just quietly approved another 12 new fracking permits for Chevron to drill in Kern County. This is the latest in a total of 48 new fracking permits granted by Newsom since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and 1,400 new oil and gas permits issued this year.
There’s overwhelming scientific evidence that shows exposure to pollutants increases the COVID-19 death rate. And we already know that fracking pollutes our ground water and wells.
Please help us to stop the governor from issuing these permits.
Judith Kirk
Redwood City
