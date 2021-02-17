Editor,
In response to the article “San Carlos seeks new pedestrian safety upgrades”: The process the city used to approve the Arroyo/Cedar intersection project was clearly flawed and even if the intersection was covered in the master bike plan, it deserved a second look. A lot has changed in the community in the last four years, especially with respect to attitudes about the importance of being a bike friendly city and the coming traffic pressure from the large East side developments. Given how long these projects take to germinate, perhaps several checkpoints for public input are needed, especially for prominent and important intersections.
It’s clear from this recent engagement that a majority of the City Council and Public Works don’t share in the vision for making San Carlos a bike friendly town and therefore don’t see the lost opportunity with this current project.
David Tom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.