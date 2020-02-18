Editor,
Where would I be without Michael Oberg correcting my grammar (“Correcting grammar” from the letters to the editor in the Feb. 11 edition of the Daily Journal)? So let’s use another big word: obfuscate, the attempt to obscure the meaning of my letter (“Party Partisanship” in the Feb. 11 edition).
In spite of my specifically stating that I did not vote for Trump, nor do I support his antics, Mr. Oberg continues to come to the wrong conclusion that since I do not agree with his pronouncements that I must be a Trump supporter. In Mr. Oberg’s world, everything may be black or white, but the real world is full of gray.
In all of my letters I have stated that my problem is with the myopic, staunch supporters of both parties. Each views the other as a great evil, responsible for all that is wrong with the country. There is no room for compromise because a middle ground does not exist. Both sides refuse to admit that their own party is flawed. If one reads the writings of Washington, Jefferson and Adams you will read how these Founding Fathers warned of and feared the potential power of political parties.
As long as Mr. Oberg and the letter writers on both sides refuse to challenge their own party they will remain part of the problem rather than the solution. As voters, if compromise and consensus cannot be reached to resolve our country’s problems, then we are left with the difficult task of finding and electing intelligent people without a D,R, or any other letter after their name other than an I.
Given that party and PAC money decides an election and I haven’t seen any wings on pigs, the likelihood of this is slim.
Steven Howard
Redwood Cit
(1) comment
In WW1 the middle ground was called No Man's Land. There is a middle ground today and if you want to step into it you will be struck down in about 2 seconds. I expect it to get much worse before it gets better, so the smart people are hunkering down in their trenches and are more than happy to fight it out and get a complete victory. Too late to fix today's divide. Trump 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.