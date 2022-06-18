Editor,

In response to the letter “Fraudulent claim about fraud” in the June 15 edition of the Daily Journal, the Jan. 6 committee is an absolute joke. The over-the-top production is actually embarrassing. I wouldn’t waste three minutes of time watching it. And any sensible person can see how voter fraud is going to be a huge problem for years to come.

So please, get real and understand that voting was not meant to be this way. You show up you show identification you signed a book you vote. So all this about people can’t get to the polls is a joke and elections are never going to be honest again.

Neil Wild

San Bruno

