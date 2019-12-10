Editor,
Hurray for Matt Grocott and his advocacy for education (“Learn Well,” from the Daily Journal Dec. 3 edition), especially his praise of science. His column is a much needed voice of reason. Scientific literacy among grade school and high school students may well be our best hope for responding to the foolishness of climate denial and creationism so popular among uneducated adults.
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
