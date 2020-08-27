Editor,

Millbrae City Council candidate Anders Fung doesn’t just talk about the need for housing, he builds it. As an engineer and homebuilder, he understands that effective housing policy is layered with complexities and nuance. Housing must work organically within the context of a community. One size doesn’t fit all and effective housing policy is just not a litany of trite clichés.

Mr. Jason Daly of Burlingame, in a recent letter to this newspaper (Affordable housing in Millbrae in the Aug. 19 edition), falsely accused Anders of being against affordable housing because he wanted new housing developments in Millbrae to include a mix of commercial uses. All communities seek to create a balance between housing and jobs. By including commercial space in a large housing project, it provides an opportunity for the community to find work, have a place to get groceries, coffee, dry cleaning and the like. That is good  housing policy, that’s good for Millbrae.

Jason Daly is clearly uninformed and disingenuous. His statement that Anders is a member of Better Millbrae is baseless and beneath contempt. This spurious attack on Anders Fung is unwarranted. Anders is a decent man who will spare no effort to do what’s best for Millbrae.

John Muniz

Millbrae

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription