Editor,
Millbrae City Council candidate Anders Fung doesn’t just talk about the need for housing, he builds it. As an engineer and homebuilder, he understands that effective housing policy is layered with complexities and nuance. Housing must work organically within the context of a community. One size doesn’t fit all and effective housing policy is just not a litany of trite clichés.
Mr. Jason Daly of Burlingame, in a recent letter to this newspaper (Affordable housing in Millbrae in the Aug. 19 edition), falsely accused Anders of being against affordable housing because he wanted new housing developments in Millbrae to include a mix of commercial uses. All communities seek to create a balance between housing and jobs. By including commercial space in a large housing project, it provides an opportunity for the community to find work, have a place to get groceries, coffee, dry cleaning and the like. That is good housing policy, that’s good for Millbrae.
Jason Daly is clearly uninformed and disingenuous. His statement that Anders is a member of Better Millbrae is baseless and beneath contempt. This spurious attack on Anders Fung is unwarranted. Anders is a decent man who will spare no effort to do what’s best for Millbrae.
John Muniz
Millbrae
