Anders Fung, Millbrae Planning Commissioner and City Council candidate, is trying to rewrite history and portray himself as a liberal advocate for affordable housing.
According to the Dec. 6, 2017, Daily Journal article “Millbrae planners OK BART station project,” Fung was the only commissioner who voted against building affordable housing at the Millbrae BART station. In 2018, Fung led “Better Millbrae,” a nefarious NIMBY organization that tried unsuccessfully to stop the development after it was approved by the Millbrae City Council. Better Millbrae was later investigated, charged and heavily fined by the State of California for campaign finance violations.
Now, Fung is trying to mislead voters on his record. His campaign website states: “During his tenure on Planning Commission, Millbrae approved 2 TOD projects.” This half-truth is deceiving as it leads the public to incorrectly believe he was in support of the BART station project.
Affordable housing is a highly sensitive political and social issue in the state of California and especially in the Bay Area. I want to elect leaders who will best represent my views. Politicians like Fung should therefore avoid misrepresenting their beliefs to garner more votes from oblivious members of the public.
Jason Daly
Burlingame
